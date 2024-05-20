Megan Thee Stallion Launching Tequila Brand, Gave Chicago Fans Samples

Getty Images

While Megan Thee Stallion was on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Chicago, the rap star announced the launch of her own tequila brand, Chicas. Meg revealed on X that her Chicago fans would get a first taste of Chicas, which will be officially released sometime soon. “CHICAGO HOTTIES YOUR CHICAS IS READY 🔥🔥🔥 yall get to have thee FIRST EXCLUSIVE TASTE OF MY NEW TEQUILA DROPPING SOON ☀️👙🔥.”

In addition to the exclusive first taste of Chicas, Chicago was also treated to a surprise guest appearance by basketball superstar Angel Reese, who just started her rookie season with the hometown Chicago Sky. Meg even twerked on Reese during her set. The Hot Girl Summer Tour continues on Tuesday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (Uproxx)