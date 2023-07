PRPhotos.com

In an Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her curves in a series of sizzling selfies

She was wearing a metallic blue, barely there, bikini, paired with a matching blue wig and colorful, 90s-inspired jewelry.

Megan has been on a musical break this year and taking time to focus on her health. She recently shared her workout routine online

TL;DR:

, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her curves in a series of sizzling selfies