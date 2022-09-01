Megan Thee Stallion Revealing Twerking Video Goes Viral

PRPhotos.com

Megan Thee Stallion has gone viral with possibly her most revealing twerk video yet.

During a live performance, a London fan threw their already recording phone on stage and the Houston rapper gifted him with a unique point-of-view. The camera shot straight up her legs into her crotch as she twerked.

After seeing it online, she re-posted it herself. One fan wrote: “If only it was my phone!”

Megan Thee Stallion most recent album, Traumazine debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and is her 5th consecutive Top 10 album.

