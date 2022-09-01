Home » R&B News » Megan Thee Stallion Revealing Twerking Video Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion Revealing Twerking Video Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion has gone viral with possibly her most revealing twerk video yet.

During a live performance, a London fan threw their already recording phone on stage and the Houston rapper gifted him with a unique point-of-view. The camera shot straight up her legs into her crotch as she twerked.

After seeing it online, she re-posted it herself. One fan wrote: “If only it was my phone!”

Megan Thee Stallion most recent album, Traumazine debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200  chart and is her 5th consecutive Top 10 album.

