Melyssa Ford & Tocarra Jones Dated Drake At The Same Time

PRPhotos.com

Tocarra Jones was recently a guest on Melyssa Ford's I'm Here For The Food podcast and it was revealed that Melyssa and Tocarra both dated Drake at the same time. Tocarra revealed that she found out after Melyssa was going on and on about the new guy she was dating. Melyssa said that when she found out, she realized how much she didn't want to lose her friendship with Tocarra.

She said, “To me, I thought, ‘Wow, you really did bite off more than you could chew.’ Because I mean—you’ve got Tocarra and then you got me. What I’m trying to say here is the two of us are each a seven course meal. So you greedy, gluttonous m*thaf*cka. And it wasn’t a secret that we were friends. That was what had me. You didn’t to date girlfriends. Don’t be messy.”