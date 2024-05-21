Home » R&B News » Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five St. Louis Women’s Charities To Honor His Mother

Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five St. Louis Women’s Charities To Honor His Mother

Celebrated hip hop producer Metro Boomin has donated $100,000 to five women-centered non-profit organizations in his hometown of St. Louis in a tribute to his late mother’s legacy. Metro partnered with Rung For Women to present $20,000 each to the local charities Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, the Haven of Grace, the Little Bit Foundation, and Parents as Teachers. The donations will help these nonprofits provide relief to the women they assist, reducing their debt, paying for childcare, and taking care of their rent. “I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” Metro Boomin said in a statement. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.” (Variety)

