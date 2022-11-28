Mexican Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant In Shanquella Robinson Case

Reports say that an arrest warrant has been issued in connection to the death of Shanquella Robinson. According to ABC News, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur said that a friend of Robinson’s “who is the direct aggressor” is being sought by international authorities on charges of femicide.

Rosa said, “This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression.”

She continued, “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

Authorities have not identified who they are working to arrest at this time.

Shanquella's mom Sallamondra Robinson said about the arrest warrant, “I feel so good, that’s a good feeling. That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

25-year-old Shanquella left for Cabo San Lucas with several friends on October 28th. A day later, she was dead.