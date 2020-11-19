Michael B. Jordan Reveals What Kind Of Woman He Wants

Michael B. Jordan has revealed what he is looking for in a wife. He told People that having a woman with “a sense of humor” and “true understanding,” is important because “an actor’s life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not.”

He continued, “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my a** is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

He also revealed the physical attributes he's most attracted to on a woman, saying, “It’s like lips, teeth, mouth. I think I’ve paid more attention to eyes as of late, with these masks. I love a woman’s hips, thighs. Hands and feet. And what order you go, that’s a totally different question.”

Although he is currently single, Michael says that he doesn't want to be solo forever. He told the magazine, “I have faith that one day, yes, I want children. I want a wife. It’s kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important.” Michael also revealed that he thought he found “the one” about “four or five times” in past releationships but that “didn't really work out too well for me.”