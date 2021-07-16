Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Renting Out An Aquarium For Lori Harvey On Valentine’s Day

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about renting out an entire aquarium for girlfriend Lori Harvey on Valentine's Day. During an interview on Jemele Hill's podcast, Jordan said, “I had a lot of pent-up romance. It was a lot. I wasn’t able to do a lot of those things in the past. It was fun. I’m a creative guy…”
He continued, “That was kind of on the fly… Then you gotta be more creative because it wasn’t a lot of things that was open… The circumstances of a lot of things forced me to be a bit of a thinker on that one. It was good. It was a good time.”
MBJ said he is now feeling the pressure to deliver for next Valentine's Day, saying, “I kind of put myself in a tough situation, now I gotta figure out next year.” He added, “We’ll figure it out.”