Michael Bolton Gives Update On His Brain-Cancer Battle During Rare Interview

Getty Images

In his first major interview since undergoing emergency surgery to remove a glioblastoma tumor over a year ago, 72-year-old singer Michael Bolton spoke with People about his ongoing fight against brain cancer, expressing his determination to continue living fully and remaining hopeful. Following the tumor removal and subsequent radiation and chemotherapy treatments, MRIs show no return of the cancer. Bolton is managing the effects on his memory, speech, and mobility through golf, meditation, family time, exercise, vocal lessons, and voice therapy. “You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” Bolton said. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.” Bolton is remaining resolute and choosing to focus on hope rather than his prognosis, while emphasizing the importance of making the most out of life and being a cheerleader for oneself in challenging situations. (People)