Michael Jackson’s Pet Chimp Celebrates 40th Birthday

The King of Pop's pet chimp just turned 40! Michael Jackson's pet Bubbles celebrated with a party complete with cake…but don't worry, it was ape-healthy.

“We frost it with mashed bananas and add a little bit of blue food coloring … and then we wrote his name in blueberries,” Patti Ragan of the Center for Great Apes said. The Florida center is where Bubbles has been in retirement since 2005.

The party's theme was bubbles, of course, with tubs of bubble bath and paper bubbles. Other notable primates at the center include Ripley the chimp, who has been in “Seinfeld”, and some chimps who starred in Mark Wahlberg's “Planet of the Apes.” (NY Post)

