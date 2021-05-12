Michael Jordan Reveals His Final Texts Messages With Kobe Bryant

PRPhotos.com

Michael Jordan has opened up about his final text conversations with Kobe Bryant. During an interview with ESPN, Jordan said that they two had a text conversation on December 8th, 2019. They discussed his new tequila company. See the text exchange below:

“This tequila is awesome,” Kobe texted, referring to Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila.

Jordan responded, “Thank you, my brother."

Kobe: “Yes, sir. Family good?”

Jordan:“All good. Yours?”

Kobe: “All good.”

Jordan added that that Kobe was "really into coaching Gigi so I hit him up about that.”

Jordan texted Kobe “Happy holidays and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!” Jordan added that he added the crying laughing emoji. Kobe responded, “Ah, back at you, man,” Kobe wrote. “Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8.”