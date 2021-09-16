Michael K. Williams Laid To Rest

Getty Images

Michael K. Williams was laid to rest on Tuesday (September 14th). According to The Jasmine Brand, the private funeral service was held at Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, PA. About 150 family and friends attended the service including celebrities like Queen Latifah, and Williams’ ‘The Wire castmates, Andre Royo, who played Bubbles, and Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson, who also doubled a pallbearer.

According to the reports, Williams’ final resting place will also be in Harrisburg, where his mother Paula Thompson-Williams has been living for over 20 years.

Williams was found dead last week in his Brooklyn, NY apartment. He was 54.