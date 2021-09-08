Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With His Fans

Compton Councilwoman Michelle Chambers has opened up about her brother Michael K. Williams’s passing. Journalist Jasmyne Cannick shared a message on Twitter from Chambers. She said, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS DIED OF AN APPARENT OVERDOSE; POLICE SEARCHING FOR DRUG DEALER

Meanwhile, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the NYPD is conducting an investigation into origin of the heroin based narcotics cop found at Michael K. William's Brooklyn home. The actor was found dead in his home after an apparent drug overdose and cops are looking for the drug dealer.

An official autopsy has yet to be conducted, but drugs are believed to have been a factor. Results from a toxicology report are a few weeks away.

Michael was 54.