Michelle Obama Drops Sneak Peek Of ‘Becoming’ Doc

Michelle Obama has dropped a sneak peek of her upcoming Netflix documentary Becoming. She posted a clip on Instagram, along with the caption, “I’m thrilled to give you a sneak peek of BECOMING before it premieres on Netflix on May 6. This movie tells my story, from my childhood on the South Side of Chicago to my life today—and it celebrates the powerful stories of the people I met along the way. #IAmBecoming”

In one clip, Obama says, “I am from the South Side of Chicago. That tells you as much about me as you need to know.”

When referring to her time as the First Lady, she said, “So little of who I am happened in those eight years. So much more of who I was happened before.”

In an empowerment message, she said “We can’t wait for the world to be equal to start feeling seen. I feel like I got to share with you all that the energy that’s out there is much better than what we see.”

Becoming premieres tomorrow (May 6th) on Netflix.

 

