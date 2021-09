PRPhotos.com

Miguel and actress/model Nazanin Mandi have split after 17 years together. A rep for the couple told People, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

The two have known each other since high school. They went on their first date in 2005 and got engaged in January 2016.

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Simi Valley, California in November 2018.