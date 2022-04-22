Home » R&B News » Mike Tyson Punches ‘Extremely Intoxicated’ Flight Passenger For Harrassing Him

Mike Tyson Punches ‘Extremely Intoxicated’ Flight Passenger For Harrassing Him

Mike Tyson was being harrassed during a recent flight from San Francisco to Florida and he ended up punching the passenger. According to TMZ, a clip has gone viral of the former heavy champ punching the passenger, who was overly aggressive and sitting behind him.

According to eye witness accounts, Tyson was very pleasant to the man, he even took a selfie with him. However, things started to go left when the man kept annoying Tyson

Tyson walked off the plane immediately following the attack and the man was treated for injuries before he went to the police to tell them what happened.

