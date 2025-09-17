Home » R&B News » Miley Cyrus Announces Deluxe Edition Of ‘Something Beautiful’ Featuring Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, And David Byrne

Miley Cyrus Announces Deluxe Edition Of ‘Something Beautiful’ Featuring Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, And David Byrne

Posted on

On Wednesday (September 17), Miley Cyrus took to social media to announce the upcoming release of a deluxe edition of her ninth album, Something Beautiful, which drops this Friday (Sept. 19). The expanded collection features the 13 songs from the original album alongside two new bonus tracks: “Secrets,” with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, and “Lockdown,” featuring David Byrne. “Secrets” was initially teased by Billy Ray Cyrus as a birthday gift from Miley that includes the legendary musicians from Fleetwood Mac, with Miley also previewing the track on Tuesday in a brief clip on Instagram. Originally released in May, Something Beautiful was accompanied by a film that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and Miley played a series of intimate performances at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont and Maxim’s de Paris to promote the project. (Variety)