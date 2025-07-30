Miley Cyrus Planning A “Really Special” Celebration For ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Miley Cyrus revealed that she is planning something “really special” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the Disney series that launched her career in 2006. “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today,” Cyrus shared. “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me.” While she didn’t reveal any specific details of what she has in mind, Cyrus is embracing the nostalgia and cultural impact of her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, which she once found difficult to shed but now sees as a cherished part of her legacy. The show’s influence and impact extends beyond Cyrus, inspiring a generation of young artists including Sabrina Carpenter, with all fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming 20th anniversary celebration set for March 2026. (Rolling Stone)