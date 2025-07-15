Miley Cyrus Says She Still Has No “Desire” To Tour, Calls Performing With Beyoncé “A True Win”

During an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday (July 15), Miley Cyrus candidly discussed her hesitation about touring again, citing the difficulty of maintaining sobriety and mental wellness while on the road. “I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour,” she shared. “I wish I had the desire, but I don’t. It’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life.”

The 32-year-old pop superstar also reflected on her surprise guest performance with Beyoncé at a recent Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Paris, where they performed their Grammy-winning duet, “II Most Wanted.” “I stood toe-to-toe with Beyoncé,” Cyrus says with pride. “When you’re standing beside her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion.” Bey gave Cyrus a warm hug and kiss on the cheek after their collaboration, with Miley reflecting, “That to me is a win. It’s not a trophy, it’s not something physical that you hold or put on a shelf, but it’s something that I have that’s a true win.” (Billboard)