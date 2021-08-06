Miley Cyrus Wants To Educate, Not Cancel DaBaby

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Azealia Banks called for DaBaby to be cancelled. Now, Miley Cyrus has stepped up and is asking for the opposite.

On Instagram, she offered him resources to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community. This followed his homophobic rant last week at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, which led to him loosing several gigs, including his spot on Lollapalooza.

As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Cyrus posted: “It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”

And writing directly to him, she told him to check his DMs and that she would love to talk to him, so that they could learn from each other.

TL;DR:

Miley Cyrus is asking that DaBaby not be cancelled. She asked him to check his DMs on Instagram Wants to see how they can learn from each other.