Miley Cyrus Will Contribute An Original New Song, “Dream As One” To ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Soundtrack

Miley Cyrus is contributing a new original song titled, “Dream as One,” to the soundtrack of James Cameron’s upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The movie is set to be released in theaters on December 12, with the song debuting on November 14. Cyrus co-wrote the track with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Simon Franglen, with the song set to play during the film’s end credits. Cyrus teased her new song on Instagram on Wednesday (October 22), writing in the caption: “Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.” Cyrus previously contributed another original tune, “Beautiful That Way,” to The Last Showgirl soundtrack in December 2024. (Variety)