Home » R&B News » Missy Elliot Pays Tribute To Her Frienship With Janet Jackson

Missy Elliot Pays Tribute To Her Frienship With Janet Jackson

Posted on

Missy Elliot took to Instagram Wednesday (June 8th) to pay tribute to her friend of more than 24-years, Janet Jackson.

The rapper explained that she recently told Jackson that after two years of dealing with Covid restrictions, she wanted to make sure they saw each other this year.

The “All For You” singer made plans to fly out for a visit and Elliot wrote, “I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight! I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace. Jj I Love you til Earth is No More! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me. Thank you for being a Freeeeeen.”

In addition to being friends, they’ve recorded numerous hits together including 2001’s “Son of a Gun” and 2015’s “BURNITUP!”.

Related Articles

Naomi Watts Seeks To ‘Conquer The Stigma’ Around Menopause
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Surviving Rape And Struggling With PTSD
Justin Bieber Postpones Three Shows Due To Illness
Post Malone Adds Bonus Tracks To ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’s’ Deluxe Edition
Queen Latifah Shares That A Personal Trainer Once Told Her She’s In The ‘Category Of Obesity’
Nicole Kidman Says She ‘Begged’ To Wear Miu Miu Ensemble For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover