Missy Elliot Pays Tribute To Her Frienship With Janet Jackson

Missy Elliot took to Instagram Wednesday (June 8th) to pay tribute to her friend of more than 24-years, Janet Jackson.

The rapper explained that she recently told Jackson that after two years of dealing with Covid restrictions, she wanted to make sure they saw each other this year.

The “All For You” singer made plans to fly out for a visit and Elliot wrote, “I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight! I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace. Jj I Love you til Earth is No More! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me. Thank you for being a Freeeeeen.”

In addition to being friends, they’ve recorded numerous hits together including 2001’s “Son of a Gun” and 2015’s “BURNITUP!”.