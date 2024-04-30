Home » R&B News » Missy Elliott Joins Pharrell Williams And Michel Gondry Musical Project

Missy Elliott is joining the cast of Universal Pictures’ untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry project. The film is a coming-of-age musical set in Virginia Beach in 1977 — inspired by Williams’ childhood neighborhood and the Atlantis Apartments. Elliott will join Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Brian Tyree Henry, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind) will direct.

This marks Elliott’s first return to the big screen since her voice work in the 2004 animated film Shark Tale, though she has enjoyed a few cameos and other appearances over the years. It’s been a big year for the hip-hop legend: she became the first female rapper in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and is set to embark on her first headlining tour this summer.

