Mistress Says RHOP Stars Robyn And Juan Dixon’s Relationship ‘Was For TV’

During a recent interview with reality TV commentator GeorgioSays, the alleged mistress of Real Housewives of Potomac star Juan Dixon revealed that Juan told her that his relationship with wife Robyn Dixon was fake and all for TV.

As previously reported, Juan Dixon‘s cheating allegations stem from a TikTok video that was posted by GeorgioSays, where he revealed that Juan had allegedly been involved with another woman during the COVID-19 pandemic and even flew her out to Maryland. Allegedly, the unnamed mistress dated Juan for over a year, and she showed receipts for her hotel stay.

During her latest interview, the unidentified woman slammed Robyn Dixon’s allegations that she flew to Maryland to see a different man and claims she only came to see Juan. She also shares they were talking for a year before her visit took place.

She said, “I have no other reason to go to Maryland other than to see Juan.” She then addresses her hotel receipt and shuts down Robyn’s claims that Juan only came to the hotel because she lost her wallet and he felt bad, calling Robyn’s remarks “outrageous.” According to the alleged mistress, she spent time with Juan while she was in Maryland. She also says Juan told her his relationship with Robyn was just for TV.

She explained, “He made it very clear that the relationship was for TV. It was for the fans, it was for a paycheck. And that was just their obligation…He made it clear that he does have that respect for Robyn but it was not a real relationship, there was no – it was not a real loving relationship. It was just more of co-parenting and best buddies.

She also denied Robyn's claims that she bribed Juan and asked for $4,000 via Zelle in order to keep her from going to the blogs and revealing the story. She explained, “It’s a little outrageous. I wish she would have put more thought into her statement because I am in Canada. I am a Canadian citizen and in 2023, we don’t have zelle. We don’t accept zelle. I can’t request zelle. I don’t have access to that on my phone.”

The mistress revealed that she left Juan alone after he tried to pass her on to a friend of his. The friend allegedly exposed himself while they were in the hotel room. She explained, “We did not hang out, I never met him in my life. I had no pre-existing knowledge that he was coming to the hotel to do what he did…I felt violated and obviously naive as well.”

She added,”I’m not here to hurt Robyn…I’m not a malicious person, so I’m not going to get into all those details but he didn’t just get me a hotel room just to say goodbye.”