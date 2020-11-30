Monica Honored At The Soul Train Music Awards

PRPhotos.com

Monica was honored last night (November 29th) with the Lady of Soul Award at the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards. The singer — who rocked a black, floor length Balenciaga gown with matching pants, also performed a medley of her hits, including “Angel of Mine,” “So Gone,” “Before You Walk Out My Life,” “Everything to Me,” “Don't Take It Personal,” and her new single “Trenches.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown was the biggest winner of the night, taking home 12 awards, including Best Male R&B/Soul artist and Song of the Year for “Go Crazy,” his collaboration with Young Thug.

Other big winners included H.E.R., who won Best Female R&B/Soul Artist and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award for “I Can’t Breathe.” Brandy took home the Soul Train Certified Award, while Kirk Franklin, who took home the Best Gospel Inspiration Award. Beyonce won Video of the Year for “Brown Skin Girl.”

PERFORMANCES

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold opened the show with a performance of Megan Thee Stallion's “Savage,” Mary J. Blige's “Just Fine” and Beyonce's “Who Run The World (Girls).”

Brandy performed her two new singles “Say Something” and “Borderline.”

Ella Mai had a sensual performance of her new single “Not Another Love Song.”

Jazmine Sullivan tore the house down with a retro performance of her new singles “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Shanice, PJ Morton, Chante Moore and Mint Condition's Stokely Williams electrified the socially distanced audience with the Soul Cypher.

Lucky Daye teamed up with Babyface to perform their Toni Braxton sampled duet, “Shoulda.”

Skip Marley performed “Slow Down” and “Make Me Feel”

Cee-Lo easily had the best performance of the night with his energetic tribute to go-go music called “Baby Don't You Go Go.”

Charlie Wilson teamed up with Smokey Robinson for an unbelievable performance of “All of My Love.” Uncle Charlie also performed “Charlie Talk” and “Miracle Worker.”

Snoh Aalegra bought smooth vibes with a performance of “Want You Around.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Song of the Year Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Album of the Year Summer Walker, Over It

Video of the Year Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist H.E.R.

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist Chris Brown

Best Collaboration Performance Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Rhythm & Bars Award Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best Dance Performance Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Lady of Soul Award Monica

Soul Train certified Award Brandy

Best New Artist Snoh Aalegra

BROADCAST SOUND

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Brandy performs Borderline : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Brandy_performs_Borderline.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Brandy wins Soul Train Certified Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Brandy_wins_Soul_Train_Certified_Award.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS CeeLo performs Baby Dont You Go Go : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_CeeLo_performs_Baby_Dont_You_Go_Go.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Chante Moore performs the Soul Cypher : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Chante_Moore_performs_the_Soul_Cypher.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Charlie Wilson and Smokey Robinson perform All of My Love : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Charlie_Wilson_and_Smoky_Robinson_perform_All_of_My_Love.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Ella Mai performs Not Another Love Song : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Ella_Mai_performs_Not_Another_Love_Song.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS HER wins Best R and B female artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_HER_wins_best_r_and_b_female_artist.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Jazmine Sullivan performs Lost One : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Jazmine_Sullivan_performs_Lost_One.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Kirk Franklin wins Best Gospel Inspiration Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Kirk_Franklin_wins_Best_Gospel_Inspiration_Award.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Lucky Daye performs Shoulda with Baby Face : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Lucky_Daye_Performs_Shoulda_with_Baby_Face.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Monica accepts the Lady of Soul Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Monica_accepts_the_Lady_of_Soul_Award.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Monica performs Angel of Mine : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Monica_performs_Angel_of_Mine.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Monica performs Everything to Me and Dont Take it Personal : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Monica_performs_Everything_to_Me_and_Dont_Take_It_Personal.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Monica performs Trenches and So Gone : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Monica_performs_Trenches_and_So_Gone.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS PJ Morton performs the Soul Cypher : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_PJ_Morton_performs_the_Soul_Cypher.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Shanice performs the Soul Cypher : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Shanice_performs_the_Soul_Cypher.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Snoh Aalegra performs Want You Around : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Snoh_Aalegra_performs_Want_You_Around.mp3

2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Stokely performs the Soul Cypher : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/11_nov/2020_SOUL_TRAIN_AWARDS_Stokely_performs_the_Soul_Cypher.mp3