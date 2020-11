PRPhotos.com

Monica has been named the recipient of the Lady of Soul honor at the upcoming Soul Train Awards. In addition to the honor, Monica will also perform.

Other performers include, Brandy, Babyface, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Smokey Robinson and more.

The Soul Train Awards, hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 on Sunday, November 29th at 8pm est.