Mo’Nique And D.L. Hughley Continue Their Social Media Back And Forth

PRPhotos.com

Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley continued to go back and forth on social media yesterday (May 30th). As previously reported, Mo'Nique called D.L. out during a comedy show in detroit, claiming that she was supposed to headline the show but D.L. refused to perform unless he would headline. D.L. claimed that Mo'Nique was creating a false narrative.

Mo'Nique fired back, “STOP MESSING WITH PEOPLE WHO HAVE NEVER MESSED WITH YOU AND WHO ONCED CONSIDERED YOU A COMRADE IN COMEDY. BUT I THANK YOU DL BECAUSE YOUR YOU’RE THE REASON WHY I FIGHT FOR MY PEOPLE LIKE I DO. ANYTIME YOU OPENED FOR THE KINGS OF COMEDY, AND I WAS THE HEADLINER FOR THE QUEENS OF COMEDY AND YOU THINK YOU SHOULD CLOSE THE SHOW OVER ME IS A PRIME EXAMPLE OF THE BIAS THAT BLACK WOMEN HAVE TO DEAL WITH IN THIS BUSINESS.”

D.L. responded by sharing photos of his contract that stated that he was supposed to be the closing act for the evening. The contract also stated that he was to be the highest paid and have the final approval of the line up. D.L. tweeted, “RECEIPTS > OPINIONS. I GOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS STATED IN MY CONTRACT… EVERYTHING. BUT LET’S SAY I DIDN’T, MY BEEF WOULDN’T BE WITH ANYONE BUT THE PROMOTER AND/OR MY TEAM AND I DAMN SURE WOULDN’T MAKE IT PERSONAL. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM, TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT AND BY THAT I MEAN YOURS.”

Mo'Nique responded, “@realdlhughley There were some of you who were fooled by the smoke and mirrors of D.L. posting his Deal Memo” versus his “Performance Agreement “. Here is my Performance Agreement and here are emails and texts confirming that as per usual I’m going to always keep it real and honest with my people. If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not. What type of iron clad agreement doesn’t have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L.’s. Lol!”