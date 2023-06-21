Home » R&B News » Monique Samuels Files For Divorce From Chris Samuels

Monique Samuels Files For Divorce From Chris Samuels

Posted on

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has filed for divorce from husband Chris Samuels after ten years of marriage. According to TMZ, Monique also filed a petition to seal the divorce documents.

According to the docket, Monique filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14th and then filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15th.

Back in October 2022, it was reported that Monique and Chris had separated. The two denied the reports and said they were trying to fix their marriage.

Monique and Chris share three kids: sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani.

