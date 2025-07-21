Morgan Wallen Announces Release Date For New “Miami” Remix Featuring Lil Wayne And Rick Ross

Morgan Wallen has confirmed the release date for the highly-anticipated “Miami” remix featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, which is set to drop on Friday (July 25). The announcement came during the country superstar’s I’m The Problem Tour stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night (July 19), and it follows Wallen’s previous teases about the star-studded remix inspired by the Floridian city. “Miami” is a trap-influenced standout track from Wallen’s chart-topping album, I’m the Problem, and his collaboration with the two rap icons has generated plenty of excitement and interest among fans. Additionally, there are speculations about a possible release of an extended version of “Interlude” that could potentially feature Drake being released in the near future, adding further anticipation for more upcoming new music from Wallen. (Holler)