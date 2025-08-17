Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ Claims 11th Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem notches an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart, earning 126,000 equivalent album units in the United States over the past week. I’m the Problem initially debuted at No. 1 in May, and spent its first eight weeks atop the chart, before dropping from the top spot for two frames, then returning to No. 1 for the past three weeks. Four new releases make strong debuts in the Billboard 200 Top 10 this week, as Gunna’s The Last Wun arrives at No. 3, while MGK claims his seventh career Top 10 as Lost Americana bows at No. 4. Jonas Brothers nab their 8th Top 10 of their career, as Greetings From Your Hometown launches at No. 6, while BABYMETAL scores their first ever Top 10 with the No. 9 premiere of METAL FORTH. Elsewhere in the Top 10, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack remains at its No. 2 peak, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid rises one spot to No. 5, Justin Bieber’s SWAG falls two slots to No. 7, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time dips one place to No. 8, and SZA’s SOS slides down two spots to No. 10. (Billboard)