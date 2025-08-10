Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ Notches Tenth Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem claims a tenth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, after earning 136,000 equivalent album units in the United States over the past seven days. Wallen’s three chart-topping albums – I’m the Problem, One Thing at a Time, and Dangerous: The Double Album – have now spent a total of 39 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, tying him with Elton John for the fourth-most weeks at No. 1 among male artists in the chart’s history, behind Elvis Presley (67 weeks), Garth Brooks (52), and Michael Jackson (51). Wallen also becomes the only act in the history of the Billboard 200 chart to spend at least 10 weeks at No. 1 with three consecutive full-length albums.

Three new releases made strong debuts in this week’s Top 10, as Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me premieres at No. 3, $uicideBoy$’ Thy Kingdom Come launches at No. 4, and Yeat’s Dangerous Summer bows at No. 9. The rest of the Billboard 200 Top 10 includes the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack holding at No. 2, Justin Bieber’s SWAG remaining at No. 5, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid climbing two spots to No. 6, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time jumping up four slots to No. 7, SZA’s SOS rising four places to No. 8, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet vaulting up six spots to No. 10. (Billboard)