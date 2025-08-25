Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ Notches Twelfth Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem claims its twelfth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Wallen’s three No. 1 albums – I’m the Problem, One Thing at a Time, and Dangerous: The Double Album – have now spent a total of 41 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, putting the country superstar in second place for the most weeks at No. 1 this century, surpassing Adele’s 40 weeks on top, while trailing only Taylor Swift’s 86 total weeks at No. 1. Other notable moves in the Top 10 this week include Conan Gray scoring his highest-charting album of his career with the No. 3 debut of Wishbone, while Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft makes a big return to the Top 10 by jumping up 18 spots to No. 6 after the release of a new one-year anniversary vinyl variant, and Swift’s former chart-topper, The Tortured Poets Department, vaults up eight spots to No. 10 following the August 12 announcement of her forthcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is due out October 3. The rest of the Billboard 200 Top 10 features the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack holding firm at No. 2, Gunna’s The Last Wun falls one spot to No. 4, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid remains at No. 5, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time rises one slot to No. 7, SZA’s SOS moves up two places to No. 8, and Justin Bieber’s SWAG drops two spots to No. 9. (Billboard)