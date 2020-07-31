MTV VMAs 2020 Nominations Announced

PRPhotos.com

MTV has unveiled the nominations for their annual Video Music Awards.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the nominations with nine each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd earned the next most, with six nominations each, while Taylor Swift was just behind them all with five nominations.

This year’s event will air live on August 30th and feature brand new categories, including “Best Music Video From Home” and “Best Quarantine Performance.”

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Quarantine Performance,” and more at www.mtv.com/vma through August 23rd. Voting for “PUSH Best New Artist,” presented by Chime Banking, will remain active into the show on August 30th.

Nominees include:

Video Of The Year

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted” Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Taylor Swift – “The Man” The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artist Of The Year

DaBaby Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Megan Thee Stallion Post Malone The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted” Doja Cat – “Say So” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” Post Malone – “Circles” Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Push Best New Artist, Presented By Chime Banking

Doja Cat Jack Harlow Lewis Capaldi Roddy Ricch Tate McRae Yungblud

Best Pop

BTS – “On” Halsey – “You Should Be Sad” Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – “Bop” Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” Roddy Ricch – “The Box” Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days” Coldplay – “Orphans” Evanescence – “Wasted On You” Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” The Killers – “Caution”

Best Alternative

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita” J Balvin – “Amarillo” Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” Chloe x Halle – “Do It” H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” BTS – “On” EXO – “Obsession” Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone” Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” Blink-182 – “Happy Days” Drake – “Toosie Slide” John Legend – “Bigger Love” Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon CNCO – Unplugged At Home DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́ Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico Rosalía – “A Palé” – Edited by Andre Jones The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana