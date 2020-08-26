Home » R&B News » MTV VMAs 2020 Reveals Pre-Show Lineup Including Chloe X Halle & Machine Gun Kelly

The performer lineup for the 2020 MTV VMAs Pre-Show has been revealed.

Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly are all slated to perform at the pre-show ahead of the virtual ceremony. Jack Harlow, Tate McRae, Travis Barker and blackbear are also set to make an appearance at the event.

The pre-show event is set to be hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa and will feature “celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.”

The 2020 MTV VMAs Pre-Show will air this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET with the main show with host Keke Palmer happening at 8 p.m. ET.

Beginning today, voting will open for the coveted Song of the Summer category. You can cast a ballot via bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram story.

This year’s show will also honor Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers, highlighting the best performances given in 2020 by doctors, nurses, and other responders and workers on the front lines.

Song of the Summer nominees include:

BLACKPINK: “How You Like That” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar” DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” Doja Cat: “Say So” Dua Lipa: “Break My Heart” Harry Styles: “Watermelon Sugar” Jack Harlow: “Whats Poppin” Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg: “We Paid” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)” Miley Cyrus: “Midnight Sky” Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch: “The Woo” SAINt JHN: “Roses” Saweetie: “Tap In” Taylor Swift: “cardigan” The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

