Mumford & Sons Announce New Album Featuring Gracie Abrams, Hozier, And Chris Stapleton

On Wednesday (October 29), Mumford & Sons revealed the details of their sixth studio album, Prizefighter, which is set for release on February 13, 2026 via Island Records. The 14-track record was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studios, and features high-profile collaborations with Gracie Abrams, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, and Gigi Perez. The project includes the recently released lead single, “Rubber Band Man,” with Hozier, as well as tracks like “Here” with Stapleton, and “Badlands” featuring Abrams. “We feel like we’re hitting our prime as a creative force,” said frontman Marcus Mumford of the new album. “We’re putting everything we have into this now, and we’re using everything about our experience so far to embrace exactly who we are. We’re comfortable in our skins these days. And ‘Prizefighter’ is us going for it – serious and playful, sometimes bruised and always hopeful. We’re nowhere near done yet. I’m more excited to be in this band than I’ve ever been.” (NME)