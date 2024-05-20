Nas Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Orchestral Las Vegas Residency

Getty Images

Nas has planned a big celebration for the 30th anniversary of his landmark album, Illmatic. The hip hop icon is playing a three-night residency in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend to commemorate his celebrated record. The rapper will be backed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic symphony orchestra at all three performances.The Nas With the Las Vegas Philharmonic collaborations are set to take place at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on August 29, August 31, and September 1.

“Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas said in a statement. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.” (Billboard)