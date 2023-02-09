Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis are expecting their first child together. The actress told People, “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me. My daughter Zuri is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Naturi revealed that she found out that she was pregnant while on set for a movie and decided to surprise her husband with the news. She said, “When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two ClearBlue pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him. It was such a special moment.”

She continued, “We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human. Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”