Ne-Yo Allegedly Welcomes Second Child With Side Chick

Reports say that Ne-Yo has welcomed his second child with alleged mistress Sade. Sade took to Instagram to announced that she recently gave birth to a baby boy named Brixton. SAde captioned the post — which Ne-Yo liked, “Hey Brixton, I loooooove you pooh… welcome home my beautiful baby. “

As previously reported, Ne-Yo's ex-wife Crystal Renay filed for divorce last year. Ne-Yo was ordered to pay Crystal Renay $1.6 million dollars to compromise on their real estate holdings, with $20,000 going to just the moving expenses. Ne-Yo also agreed to fork over $150,000 in order for his ex to buy a new car.

The former couple have joint custody of their three children and reportedly, neither parent will have romantic partners around their minor kids unless they get married or engaged.

Ne-Yo also agreed to pay Renay $12,000 a month in child support. In addition, he will pay $5,000 monthly in alimony for the next three years.