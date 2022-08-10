Ne-Yo Says Ice-T Once Allowed Him To Touch His Wife Coco’s Butt

During a recent Drink Champs interview, Ne-Yo revealed that Ice-T once gave him permission to touch his wife Coco's behind. Ne-Yo said, “It was a Halloween party….I literally walked up to him, mind you I had a couple drinks at this point…she had some sh*t on….I walked up to him and I was like ‘bro all due respect, I wanted to squeeze Coco’s a** for a really long time'”

He continued, “'He said you know what, and I’m just the kind of pimp to let you do it.' He called her over, and he whispered something in her ear. And she looked at him and smiled and then looked at me and smiled and turned around a bent that thing over….I grabbed as much of a handful as I could – he gave me a pound and we drank and hung out for the rest of the night. That was it.”

Ice-T confirmed Ne-Yo's story, writing via IG, “True Story. Hey it was a party.”

Ne-Yo’s Drink Champs episode is set to air on Revolt this Thursday (August 11th).