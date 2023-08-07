Ne-Yo Scolds Parents Who Let Young Kids Make Gender Decisions

Ne-Yo shared his opinions on gender identity In a new interview with VladTV. After first saying that he has “no issue with LBG” people, he began “I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?” Ne-Yo then added, “Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?”

The father of seven said he comes from “an era” where a “man was a man and a woman was a woman.” “There was two genders and that’s just how I rocked,” he said. “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish.”