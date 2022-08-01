Ne-Yo’s Wife Puts Him On Blast For Being A Serial Cheater

Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith has put him on blast for cheating on her throughout their entire marriage and she is ready to leave him for good. Back in 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and his wife were divorcing back in March 2020 but the two patched things up and he proposed to her again in January 2021. She wrote via Instagram on Saturday (July 30th), “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

She continued, “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

She added, “I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

NE-YO RELEASES A STATEMENT

Ne-Yo responded, releasing a statement via Instagram, saying, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”