Neil Young, Beck, And Lana Del Rey Set To Headline ‘Harvest Moon’ Charity Concert In California

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will headline the third annual Harvest Moon charity concert on October 25 at the Painted Turtle summer camp in Lake Hughes, California, joined by Beck and special guest Lana Del Rey. The event supports the Painted Turtle, which offers summer camp experiences for children with serious medical conditions, and the Bridge School, aiding kids with severe speech and physical disabilities. Ticket sales began on Wednesday (September 24) via the event’s official website. Previous Harvest Moon concerts in 2019 and 2024 featured Young memorably collaborating with the likes of Norah Jones, John Mayer, and Stephen Stills. “This gathering, where music, nature, and purpose come together, is a powerful celebration of hope and community,” April Tani, Executive Director of The Painted Turtle, said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to support two extraordinary organizations making a real difference in children’s lives.” (Rolling Stone)