Nelly Addresses Hugging Ex Ashanti

Nelly has addressed hugging his ex Ashanti during the Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s VERZUZ battle. During a radio interview, he said, It wasn’t like that. I said, ‘what up’ to everyone, bro. You know we were there. I didn’t want any uncomfortable feelings or anything like that.”

Ashanti reacted to the hug as well earlier this week, telling Fat Joe and Ja Rule, “I had no idea he was gonna be there. I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. I don’t know if it’s been six years or something. So, I didn’t know what to expect. I saw him walking, I seen him move you out the way Joe! I didn’t know what to expect.”

She added, “I wish him the best and all of that good stuff. It’s a lot of stuff that happened, a lot of stuff unresolved. A lot of gray area. A lot of confusion. That’s all I’m saying! A lot of stuff happened.”