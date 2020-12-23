NeNe Leakes Asks Fans To Boycott Bravo

PRPhotos.com

NeNe Leakes has asked fans to boycott Bravo. Yesterday (December 22nd), the former RHOA star tweeted a link to the “#BoycottBravo” petition, which has already been signed by over 10,000 fans. The petition alleged that Bravo's “unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent” and named Leakes, and Mariah Huq of “Married to Medicine,” specifically.

NeNe tweeted to fans. “Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.” She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”