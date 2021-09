PRPhotos.com

Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes has broken her silence after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes. NeNe posted a video of her and Gregg dancing at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia Lounge. She added hearts and broken heart emojis.

Gregg Leakes passed away earlier this week after a long battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. “