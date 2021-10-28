NeNe Leakes Calls Out Cynthia Bailey For Missing Gregg’s Memorial

PRPhotos.com

NeNe Leakes called out Cynthia Bailey for missing husband Gregg Leakes' memorial. During a radio interview, she said,“[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast. She did come like a week later after everything was done."

She continued, “She came by my lounge. It’s really hard to explain ‘Housewives.’ It’s almost like a dysfunctional family.”

Bailey previously said that she missed the memorial because she was out of town. She said that she was actually glad she missed the memorial because it gave her more alone time with NeNe.

She explained, “I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge, and pretty much closing the place down like we really got to spend some one-on-one time together.”

Meanwhile,NeNe also called her other Housewives co-stars cheap for the condolence gift they gave her, saying, “Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives, like they went in together,” NeNe shared. “I’m like, ‘Why do y’all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y’all work … you can spend your own $200.’" She added, “That’s the way I’ve always been.”

Gregg Leakes died of colon cancer on September 1st at age 66.