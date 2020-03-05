NeNe Leakes Confirms That Wendy Williams’ Ex Blocked Her Talk Show

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, NeNe Leakes confirmed that Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter got her talk show cancelled before it got off the ground. Debmar Mercury — the production company behind Wendy's show was also producing NeNe's talk show and it was slated to air right after Wendy's show. Wendy and Kevin gave production an ultimatum, either Wendy or NeNe and production went with NeNe.

When asked about the situation, she said, “I do think they blocked the show. I think it was her husband.” She continued, “Well, you know. Things happen. I think that…timing is everything. Maybe it wasn’t my time. You know, sometimes people are intimidated. They think maybe you’re going to come up and do a little bit more than they do — but I do know it was scrapped.” She added, “It didn’t hurt my feelings. At that time in my life, I think it really taught me how the industry is. It’s a dirty world.”

NeNe revealed that she hasn't talked to Wendy about the situation. She said, “I’m not opposed to talking about Wendy about nothing. I just felt like it was old news. I don’t really care about it anymore. I’ve moved on, she’s moved on. She’s not with Kevin anymore. I thought he was toxic for her. I’m sure he was the person to go and get it stopped. It was either Kevin or Wendy, and they already had money and Wendy’s show was already on. They made the right choice. In my eyes, I would’ve done the same thing. If I know that this show is already successful, I would just stick with the show that’s already successful.”

NENE WILL NEVER SHARE THE BIG SECRET THAT WENDY WILLIAMS MENTIONED ON HER SHOW

In other news, NeNe revealed that she doesn't plan on ever revealing the big secret that Wendy Williams said she was keeping from everyone. She told People, “I know what she meant, and I will never share it. I don’t even know why she even made it sound like that. … It’s not even that serious. It’s not what people think it is. People think it’s a health issue, maybe something’s wrong with my kids or my family, but it’s nothing. Everyone’s fine. My husband is fine. My kids are fine. We’re all happy and healthy, so y’all can just stop trying to poke around and figure it out, because it’s not worth your time.”