NeNe Leakes has denied that she allowed French Montana to get close to her one night when she was hanging out with Wendy Williams. After NeNe threw a couple of shots at Wendy earlier this week, Wendy's friend Madina Malina claimd that NeNe let "French Montana touch her snatch."

NeNe responded via Instagram, saying, "Looking for this damn cat that @Frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD… Got to dig a little deeper chile."