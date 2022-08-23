NeNe Leakes Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo And Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes has dropped her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, and network executives including Andy Cohen. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed the lawsuit in April, claiming that Bravo, NBC Universal, and the True production teams “foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

People obtained court documents on Monday (August 22nd) showing that Leakes “dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice.”

The documents state, “All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court.”

Since this is a joint stipulation dismissal without prejudice, Leakes can reopen the case down the road if she would like to.