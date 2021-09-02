NeNe Leakes Husband Gregg Leakes Dies

PRPhotos.com

Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has died of colon cancer. He was 66 years old. According to TMZ, Leakes died on Wednesday (September 1st). In a statement, the Leakes family said, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

The statement continued, "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Sources close to the family say that Gregg didn't want a funeral so there won't be one. He will be cremated, which was also his request. Sources say there will be a celebration of Gregg's life at some point in the future.

Greg was featured on every season of RHOA except for the last season. Gregg and NeNe got married in 1997. They divorced in 2011 but got remarried in 2013. The couple have a song named Brent and kids from previous relationships.

'RHOA' STARS REACT

Some of NeNe's former RHOA castmates reacted to the news on social media. Kandi Burruss wrote, "My prayers go out to @neneleakes & her family. @greggleakes was an amazing man who always brought love & great energy to any room he walked into. I’m thankful for the great memories I have of him. Rest in peace Gregg ❤️🙏🏾."

Cynthia Bailey wrote, "Heartbroken.💔💔💔 This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories. It was @itsmikehill birthday & we invited a few of our friends over for a last minute gathering at Lake Bailey. Out of nowhere, Gregg asked to pray for Mike and I. For our love & our relationship. He was first person to actually pray for us as a couple. It was so heartfelt and so beautiful. We were all so touched and blown away by his words. I think Mike & I both teared up." She continued, "There was sincerely a ministry inside of him. He truly blessed us that night & we will never forget it. That was one of the many things that Gregg did to bless my life. I am so saddened to hear of his passing. My heart and prayers go out to @neneleakes and her family. Gregg was a good man, so kind & so loving. I will miss him, and will always honor his memory with love.🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽."

Porsha Williams wrote, "Truly heartbreaking news 💔 Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family 🙏🏾 #Speechless 💔 🥺We love you Gregg #F*ckCancer @greg."

Sheree Whitfield wrote, "I’ve known Gregg for almost 20 years. He has always been so kind, funny, a complete gentleman, and just a good guy. From sitting at the Falcons games together, to concerts, and joining #RHOA together…@greggleakes you will be so terribly missed. My heart goes out to @neneleakes and the entire family. Losing someone u love is always heartbreaking. May u find comfort, my heart and prayers r with u in this time of sorrow. ❤🙏🏾❤🙏🏾."

Andy Cohen tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."